Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $34.54 million and $92,044.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00083811 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00155204 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00037851 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00043260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

