Bitcoin Price Hits $27,437.93 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $530.25 billion and approximately $31.97 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $27,437.93 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00457638 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00130557 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00030454 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,325,437 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
