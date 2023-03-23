Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123,144.41

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $123,144.41 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.44518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.68621206 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $135,396.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.