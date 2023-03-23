Bitkub Coin (KUB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $154.19 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $154.19 million and $547,447.67 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00006418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitkub Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00364089 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.16 or 0.26463287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitkub Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitkub Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.