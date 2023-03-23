BitShares Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $854,737.89 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and $854,737.89 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004773 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003112 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,873,423 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

