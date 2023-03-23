Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.04

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.04 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 147059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.