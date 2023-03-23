BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.