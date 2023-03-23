BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $197.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,940,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,472,016. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $623.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.32.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.