BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CGCP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,656. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

