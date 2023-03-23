BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

PID stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 55,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $960.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

