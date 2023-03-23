BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RH by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RH by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH Trading Up 0.1 %

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.06.

NYSE RH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.37. 154,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,485. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

