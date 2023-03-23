BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.3 %

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of CAT traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.