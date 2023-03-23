BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,198 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 2,842,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,165,800. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

