BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,599. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

