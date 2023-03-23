BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes $890,000 Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 7,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.94.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.