Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 12.1%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 658,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 292,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Blackrock Silver from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$62.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.