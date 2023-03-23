Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Boosted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

