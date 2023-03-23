Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.04

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 3963829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.43%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.