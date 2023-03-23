BMO Capital Markets Trims Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Target Price to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.97.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$9.51 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

