BNB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $753.63 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $329.99 or 0.01148614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $52.10 billion and approximately $753.63 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,890,288 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,890,390.42937478 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 321.29276928 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1220 active market(s) with $1,232,245,303.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.