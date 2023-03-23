BNB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $753.63 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $329.99 or 0.01148614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $52.10 billion and approximately $753.63 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,890,288 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,890,390.42937478 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 321.29276928 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1220 active market(s) with $1,232,245,303.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

