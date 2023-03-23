Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.88

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and traded as low as $40.22. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 291 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

