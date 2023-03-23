Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 7,304 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 686,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,856. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

