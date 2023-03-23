Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 21,660 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after buying an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 10,474,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,844,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

