Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,997. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $189.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,169. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market cap of $189.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.