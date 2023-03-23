Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,857 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

