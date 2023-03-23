Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 778,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

