Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Down 3.4%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.
Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.
