Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Down 3.4%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Boral alerts:

Boral Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.