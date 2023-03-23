Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.52. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 278,341 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 6.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Featured Stories
