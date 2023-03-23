Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 6,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 485,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $67,950.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $151,905.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 38,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $370.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.