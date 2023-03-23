Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$250.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYDGF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 78. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

