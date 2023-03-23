Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.15 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003366 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $76.15 million and approximately $686,313.97 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

