Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $76.14 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $76.14 million and approximately $778,284.22 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

