Brian Donato Sells 10,440 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 492,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $39,305.52.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of RENT stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

RENT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

