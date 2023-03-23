Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,058 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FWONA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.03. 92,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,048. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

