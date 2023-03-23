Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,058 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Price Performance
FWONA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.03. 92,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,048. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
