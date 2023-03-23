BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 542094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 214,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

