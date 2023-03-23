Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $115.47 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $115,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of TXN stock traded up $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,392. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
