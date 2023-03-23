Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $89.02 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Workday worth $89,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.28. 481,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.05.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

