Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 3,537 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $61,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

