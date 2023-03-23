Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 951 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $75,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.29. The company had a trading volume of 301,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $574.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

