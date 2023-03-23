Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 878,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $101,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,710,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 254,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $102.51. 507,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,957. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

