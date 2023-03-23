Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.