Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Target Price at $101.67

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:IBP opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $121.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.01%.

In other news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $274,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $778,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

