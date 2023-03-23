Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $32.43

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

XPOF opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,582,373.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,870,735 shares of company stock worth $144,519,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

