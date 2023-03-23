Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.14 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00376195 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.58 or 0.27343198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

