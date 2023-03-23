Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Lecil E. Cole Purchases 33,253 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 212,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -383.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

