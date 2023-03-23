Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 18.8 %

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $237,412.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Insider Activity at Calithera Biosciences

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

