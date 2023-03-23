Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.