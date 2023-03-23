Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.01. Approximately 161,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,202,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
Further Reading
