Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

