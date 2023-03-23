Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Shares Up 30.8%

Shares of Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT – Get Rating) shot up 30.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 74,060,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 49,786,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50.

Caracal Gold Company Profile

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine covering an area of 586,600 km located in Narok County, Kenya. The company was formerly known as Papillon Holdings Plc and changed its name to Caracal Gold plc in September 2021.

